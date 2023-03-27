Popular American filmmaker Spike Lee is in Ghana

American filmmaker Shelton Jackson, popularly known as Spike Lee, has arrived in Ghana.

The movie producer and director arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26.

Spike Lee arrived in Ghana ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ three-day visit to Ghana.

The filmmaker is reportedly part of the US Vice President’s creative arts team.

Spike Lee was received by the ‘Beyond The Return’ team and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Kwesi Agyeman at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Beyond The Return team shared a video of the actor who was welcomed by some traditional dancers and surrounded by some fans.

The Director of the Beyond The Return secretariat, Annabelle Renee, who was also at the airport said: “The last time we met, I told him I was about to move to Ghana. That was in 2018. Now he’s here in Ghana, and I got to welcome him at the airport.

“This really is amazing, and I continue to be happy that more African Americans are making the trip to connect with Ghana.”

Shelton Jackson “Spike” Lee is an American filmmaker and actor. Lee’s work has continually explored race relations, issues within the black community, the role of media in contemporary life, urban crime and poverty, and other political issues

Some of his films include Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, Inside Man and many others.

