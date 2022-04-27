Squatters along the Tema Motorway road reservation have been asked to vacate the area before Monday, May 1, 2022.

The Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, has warned these persons risked being arrested or prosecuted.

She noted that some people whose illegal structures were demolished last week had returned and started putting up new ones.

This MCE said that would not be allowed to continue, warning “we are undertaking this demolishing under very difficult situation this Monday morning just because a few people in the municipality do not want us to have our peace they would also not sleep, anyone caught from May 1 would not be spared to serve as a deterrent to others.”

According to her, the assembly had undertaken several demolishing exercises from the Motorway Toll Booth to the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, sensitised the people to keep the place tidy, but they did not obey simple instructions.

“Well the law must bite this time, the Bye-Laws would be fully implemented, we cannot continue to pay lip service to actions of people who do want to support the assembly achieve its mission and vision,” she added.

Madam Owusu Ahenkorah intimated that the resources spent on each demolition could be channelled into other productive ventures for the socio-economic development of the area to improve the lives of the people.

“Clean-up exercises are capital intensive and the assembly would no more condone such acts, today is the last sensitisation and clearing, the next action is “arrest and prosecute,” she stressed.

The Motorway extension reservation, the MCE explained, was an open area and any filthy thing done could be seen by all, as such the vulcanizers, tabletop sellers and people who had turned the area into sleeping places must immediately pack and go or have themselves to blame.