Embattled Constituency Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Razak Kompa, will be arranged before court today, Thursday, February 9, 2023.

This was after he was handed over to the police by the NDC after he was declared wanted for inciting political violence ahead of the 2024 general election.

The NDC Suame Youth leader is reported to have made statements that border on possible reprisals to state-sponsored violence during elections.

This has been condemned by all political parties with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling for his immediate prosecution.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, National Organiser of NDC, Joseph Yamin, was not happy with the police handling of the issue.

He claimed the police refused to grant Razak bail after he willingly turned himself to the police.

“I know every crime is bailable in this country so why is the police behaving this way? This is selective justice,” he fumed.

The NDC Organiser could not fathom why the police are “trigger happy” when dealing with NDC and treat members of the NPP with kid gloves.

“There has been a viral video of an NPP man making a statement serious than this but the IGP has not ordered for his arrest,” he fumed.

Mr Yamin said the police could have taken the shorter and easiest means by cautioning the young man to go and sin no more.

This notwithstanding, he said they are not worried because “it is an opportunity for the young man [Razak] to convert other inmates to vote against the NPP in the 2024 elections.”