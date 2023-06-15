Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been installed development chief of Antiamoa in the Shama district of the Western North Region.

The gesture is in appreciation for the four boreholes he commissioned in the district to provide accessible and potable water for the residents.

Antiamoah, Beposo Nkran, Daboase Junction and Borkor Awuku Kope faced water challenges due to mining activities which contaminated River Pra, their only source of water.

Traditional leaders who orchestrated the installment said they reached out to Stonebwoy for help, which he, under his Livingstone foundation, provided in the shortest possible time.

“We wrote to Stonebwoy requesting help due to the lack of potable water in our community and he quickly responded by providing four boreholes that now give us access to water, which is essential for life. Stonebwoy has given us life,” a chief of Antiamoa said.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Loiusa were presented with kingship regalia including fugu, beads, sandals and other traditional wears.

The BHIM Nation president was also offered a goat as a token of appreciation by the community chiefs.

