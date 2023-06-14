Renowned Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, has organised a remarkable treat for pupils from his esteemed Great Minds International School at a local cinema.

The chosen cinema, situated within SG Mall, proved to be the ideal destination for this exciting excursion.

The pupils’ anticipation was palpable as they eagerly explored the mall, taking in its various shops and attractions, before finally making their way to the theater.

Lil Win’s meticulous planning added an extra layer of excitement to the outing, allowing the children to familiarize themselves with the mall and its offerings.

Upon entering the cinema, the pupils were greeted with an atmosphere brimming with energy and enthusiasm. Wide smiles adorned their faces as they settled into their seats, eagerly anticipating the cinematic journey about to unfold before them.

As the movie played on, it was evident from the constant smiles on their faces that the children were thoroughly enjoying themselves.

This outing held a special significance for many of the pupils, as it marked their very first visit to a cinema.

Lil Win’s Great Minds International School has now gained a well-deserved reputation for being an exceptional institution.

Watch video below:

