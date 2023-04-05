Singer Essi in collaboration with Alordia Promotions and Westcoast UK is set to thrill music lovers with an outstanding show dubbed ‘Essi Music Rituals with The Pacs Band.’

The live music event is scheduled to take place at the Solace Bar and Restaurant in Cape Coast on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7 pm.

Some industry players and musicians poised to grace the event includes Loyce, Nana Blu, Aunty GH, Minab and Akasii among other notable music stars in the region.

Taking to her Instagram to share with her fans, she wrote: “Hi beautiful people it’s your girl Essiiiii 🙃 coming this Esther Sunday I will be performing live along side my beautiful queens from the coast 👑 loycesings @akasiimusic @minabmiriam @auntygh @naanabluonline7pm sharp @solace_bar_restaurant.”

Born as Maame Esi Awotwe, Essi has released her maiden 14-track album dubbed G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1.

The musician, who cemented her musical prowess by winning the 2011 TV3 Talented Kids show, says she is set to break the norm in the music industry.

Essi’s G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1 album has most of the songs projecting Ghana’s indigenous Highlife genre and championing Afrobeats.

The maiden album was recorded live with her new band called Pacs Band, thus, keeping the melodies and rhythmic tones fresh to the listener regardless of the moment.

Meanwhile, the album features The Pacs Band (for the live recordings), Kelvyn Boy, Frenzy Offixial, Trap Boi Flame and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.

Speaking on how poised she is ready to carve a niche for herself, Essi said she is willing to stretch her career beyond talent.

“Talent is not enough. But if you build yourself well you go far. It’s not about going to school to learn music, you will have to understand your environment, the notes and other elements,” she advised.

