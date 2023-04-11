Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu celebrated Easter Sunday with a church in his constituency.

The former Minority leader during the service took to the pulpit to share the word of God with the congregants of the church.

In a video shared by a Facebook user, Mohammed Abdul, Mr Iddrisu in his exhortation quoted Proverbs 29:2.

The verse read: When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

The MP also reiterated the need for Ghanaians to deepen religious co-existence which he said has earned the country the status as a beacon of peace.

“We are celebrated as a beacon of peace because we are one of the best examples in the world of religious tolerance and coexistence. Let’s keep that more, we should continue to coexist and work together for the development of our communities,” he urged.

Haruna Iddrius also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to honour his promise on the construction of the Tamale Water Supply Project, adding that, Parliament has already approved the budget.

President Akufo-Addo during a tour in the Northern region in July 2020 cut the sod for the construction of the water project which seeks to expand the supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area.

It will also improve upon the flexibility of water supply, by building a new water supply system which will rely on the White Volta at Yapei, with a 29.7 million gallons per day capacity water treatment plant.