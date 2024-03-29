Traders in the Takoradi Central Business District (CBD) have lamented over the low patronage of their goods and services ahead of this year’s Easter celebration.

Some of the traders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit of the CBD said sales were not encouraging as the Christians prepared to celebrate Easter.

Madam Elizabeth Danso, a gift shop owner, told the GNA that business had not been good as expected, especially for this year’s Easter season.

“Few people had placed orders of different kinds of gifts for loved ones, but we hope for last-minute good turnout,” she said.

Mr Kojo Thompson, a vegetable seller, also shared similar sentiments, and hoped for better sales during the festive season.

He said: “I came to the market as early as 0800 hours to arrange my vegetables but up until now sales is not encouraging at all.”

Madam Abigail Opare, a boutique shop owner, however, said business was quite normal, and urged customers and the public to be on guard when buying items, especially through online platforms.

“Certain individuals will use this festive season to scam people, so they should beware of online marketing fraudsters,” she advised.

Easter is celebrated across the world to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and served as a period of reunion for most families across the world.

ALSO READ: