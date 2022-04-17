A 10-year-old boy, Emmanuel Atta Serebour, died on the spot on Sunday morning when a car rammed into a group of six people after veering off the road at Christian Quarters at Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

Emmanuel’s twin brother, two more siblings and two others sustained injuries.

The five injured persons were transported to the Abetifi Health Centre for treatment while the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

In a related development, eight persons have also sustained injuries in a crash on the Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road.

The eight were among 20 passengers travelling in a VW mini bus heading to Nkawkaw from Atibie section of the Kwahu mountain.

The driver is said to have lost control while taking a sharp curve on a hill and crashed at the edge of the road.

Two females and six males are currently being attended to at the emergency ward of the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.