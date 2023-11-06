A former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has expressed shock with the votes Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled in the Volta region in the just-ended presidential primary.

Dr Bawumia lost to his close contender, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, with a margin of 866 votes.

Mr Agyapong won the region with 5,850 votes while Dr Bawumia obtained 4,984.

Reacting to the outcome on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Awuku, who was the spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign team said they expected more.

“We are surprised by the performance in the Volta region but I suspect there are some issues on the ground. I don’t think it is about the candidate but internal party issues. Some people claim it has to do with the Akosombo dam spillage issue but that is false. We know what the problems are and we are working to resolve them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Awuku noted that, the Vice President is committed to working with all the contenders to ensure NPP breaks the 8.

“Reconciliation is not an event but a process so we have made a step and expect some collaboration between the aspirants,” he added.

Dr Bawumia last Saturday won 14 out of the 16 regions to emerge as NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

