Queenmother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Dua Sika Asor Brayie II wants the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider a native of the Bono Region as running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming election.

This, she believes, will seal the Party’s electoral fortunes in the region.

She says it will be the first time an indigene of the area will be selected for the high office of the Vice President.

“People from different areas have benefited from the role of Vice President. We appeal to the flagbearer to choose someone from this area as running mate”, she said.

Nana Akosua Dua Sika Asor Brayie II spoke when the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama paid a courtesy call on the traditional council as part of a tour of the Bono Region.

In 2020, the NDC appreciated in votes from the Region, attracting 40.4 percent of total valid votes.

Two percent higher than votes attained in 2016.

This reduced the ruling Party’s votes from 60.3 percent to 58.2 percent.

The Queenmother believes a John Mahama government will be beneficial to the people of the Region.

“We know that you have the Region at heart. Your wife and party chairman are indigenes of the region. If we vote well we will benefit from your government,” she stressed.

A caution further went to the electorate to restrain from selling their votes to any political party, emphasizing on the need for party member to stick to John Mahama’s candidature.

“Most of you have joined the campaign and followed him here. I will plead with you not to abandon him for financial gains elsewhere. Stay loyal to the course”, she advised.

