The Ghana Police Hospital will embark on a mass burial for 250 unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the hospital’s mortuary.

These unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accidents, and crime victims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah.

The statement has urged the public to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital to identify persons who may not have been seen for some time as part of the search.

“This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial after 21 days from this announcement,” the statement urged.

Adding, “members of the public are also hereby encouraged to acquire the habit of always having an identification card on them to help police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.”