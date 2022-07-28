The Upper West Regional Hospital will embark on a mass burial exercise for unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the hospital’s mortuary.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Medical Director, Dr Robert Amesiya.

The statement, among other things, noted the facility has from 2020 to date recorded 11 unidentified bodies taking up spaces which could have been used to preserve new bodies.

The hospital has, therefore, urged the general public, especially persons who have not seen their relatives for some time now, to contact the mortuary unit for identification and collection of bodies.

The exercise is expected to take place 21 days after the statement, dated July 27, 2022.