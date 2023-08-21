Thus, a man was brought from outside to join a 32-year-old political party some 15 years ago, to become the running mate of its presidential candidate after the candidate’s first choice was rejected on flimsy grounds.

Since joining the party, he has been a running mate for 8 years and vice president for another 7 years, going into the 8th year and still not satisfied.

He now wants the party to make him their presidential candidate and the leader of the party ahead of some of those who formed the party in 1992, and sacrificed everything for it to become a formidable party to win power for the first time in 2000.

Sadly, his chances of winning, in the most unlikely event that he becomes a candidate, is extremely slim, and the party risks losing catastrophically if he is mistakenly presented as a candidate.

Painful truth be said, when he is juxtaposed with the NDC candidate, John Mahama, he comes as an extremely weak candidate, yet he and his people, mostly government appointees who want continuity after 8 solid years of enjoyment, claim the NDC is afraid of him. How laughable!

How can the NDC be afraid of someone whose record as the head of the Economic Management Team is extremely disappointing?

Besides, how can the NDC be afraid of someone whose ethnic and religious backgrounds put him in a disadvantaged position against John Mahama in terms of numbers.

The age-long conflicts between the Mamprusis and other bigger tribes in the north make him even weaker in the north, particularly in Upper East and Upper West.



A man who never voted for our great party in 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004, and joined the party after 16 good years of its formation, now claims he loves the party more than those who formed the party. That’s quite ridiculous, isn’t it?

He has now become so rich that he wants to use the money to buy the party to become its flagbearer and leader at all costs. He is now going from region to region giving 5,000 to the super delegates, as initial payment with the promise of topping it up on the D-day with a bigger amount of fresh notes. Money swine!

Meanwhile, the super delegates conference is nothing but a sieving process for the selection of 5 people out of 10 initial aspirants. And, which point does he want to prove with this abnormal spending? To get 90% votes as they claim? We shall see!

Well, he may succeed in buying the super delegates to vote massively for him, but we, the 4th November delegates, are waiting for him. We will put him at his rightful place in the party come 4th November.