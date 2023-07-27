Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has spoken out about his sense of vindication after facing a barrage of false accusations and malicious propaganda during his tenure.

In an interview with KSM, Mr Mahama highlighted the challenges he encountered in dispelling the lies spread by what he referred to as a “troll factory” operated by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general election.

“They had a troll factory tagging me with stealing of monies, having hotels in Dubai… It was difficult to dispel because they had a troll factory,” Mr Mahama stated, shedding light on the extent of the orchestrated misinformation campaign against him.

The former president expressed his relief at feeling vindicated but emphasised that any human being would feel the same after enduring the kind of ‘baseless’ allegations that were targeted at him.

“The kid of lies that were told about me… I challenged them to investigate me even before I left office. They said I had hotels in Dubai and transferred World Bank’s money into Swiss accounts,” Mr Mahama recalled.

Despite proving his innocence, Mr Mahama regretted that such tactics have contributed to a crisis of confidence in Ghana’s democracy.

Additionally, he decried the NPP’s propaganda-driven approach during their time in power, accusing them of making extravagant promises and being willing to say anything to secure votes.

“I even watched a video of John Boadu promising jobs, saying Ghana might even need foreigners to come and fill vacancies. It was to say anything to win power,” Mr Mahama said, criticising the NPP’s disregard for responsible governance.

“Now it’s easy for Ghanaians to say they won’t vote because they don’t see any benefit in their lives, and that is what they have created,” he warned.

Looking forward, Mr Mahama stressed the urgent need to rebuild and regain the trust of Ghanaians, advocating for policies and actions that genuinely create prosperity and improve the lives of the citizens.

