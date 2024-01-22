New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Odotobiri Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lot Awuah has argued that it is time for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi to step down.

After 20 years in Parliament, Mr Awuah said it is time for a new leadership in the constituency.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the aspirant who is poised to unseat the MP stated after his long years, the constituency has very little to show in terms of development.

He cited the bad roads and poor mobile network in the area as an example.

“He is the Chairman of the Local Government and Rural Development Committee in Parliament but we couldn’t even benefit from 1km road when President Akufo-Addo declared the year of roads,” he stated.

The parliamentary aspirant lamented how unfamous the MP, Mr Gyamfi is even among his colleagues in Parliament despite the popularity of the constituency.

“This is his fifth term, he came in 2004 and still wants to go for another term. He has tried his best but he doesn’t have to seek re-election.

“Even among his colleagues, he is not popular. He hasn’t had any strong competition in the past so he feels very complacent. If our leaders don’t support a new person to win the seat, he will see it as his inheritance,” he said.

The NPP will on Saturday, January 27 elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies it has sitting MPs.

Over 300 aspirants have been cleared to contest the election with about 30 sitting MPs going unopposed.

