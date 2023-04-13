Former United Nations Governance Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, says the two major political parties, National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) are taking Ghanaians for a ride.

According to him, their recent incendiary comments concerning the upcoming 2024 general elections shows their lack of viable solutions to help alleviate the current economic downturn threatening the nation’s stability.

He said, while it has become commonplace for political parties to throw about “bombastic” language during campaign periods, the current antics of the two major parties clearly prove they are not serious, and have no immediate solutions for the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, he said, “I think our political parties or politicians; they’re taking Ghanaians for a ride. I believe so, they’re not serious.

“Look, this nation is facing very serious problems and I’m expecting those who want to lead this country to really begin to tell us exactly in terms of policies that they will initiate to arrest this deterioration in the national situation.

“So even for us to assemble tonight to discuss what certainly to me is a very very flimsy issue frankly is a waste of time. And if they don’t have any serious policies to discuss with Ghanaians they better give us peace and avoid these antics that they’ve started engaging in.”

His comments follow inflammatory statements made by Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong that the NPP would by whatever means ensure it does not hand over power to the NDC at the end of the 2024 general elections.

His statement has been widely condemned by civil society organisations and the opposition NDC; the latter has petitioned the IGP to arrest and interrogate the minister concerning his comments.

However, the NPP have defended the statements saying that they were merely in retaliation to the “do or die” comments made by former President and aspiring NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.

The ruling party has also since petitioned the IGP to arrest the former president and the NDC chairperson for also using incendiary comments concerning the 2024 elections.