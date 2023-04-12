Former President John Mahama says the government’s fight against illegal mining locally known as galamsey is only targeted at persons deemed to be National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful.

This according to him, has resulted in New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathisers being left off the hook.

The former President was speaking at Akyem-Mosease in the Eastern region on the second day of his three-day tour to the Eastern region.

Mr Mahama explained that, during the NDC’s tenure in office, the government allowed every licensed miner, regardless of their background, the opportunity to work on concessions, without discrimination.

According to him, the most disturbing aspect of the galamsey fight is the situation where seized mining equipment is handed over to NPP party faithful.

ALSO READ:

My govt yet to win galamsey fight – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo must resign for failing in galamsey fight – Martin Kpebu

“When NDC was in power, we didn’t discriminate. We didn’t say this person was NDC, NPP, CPP or PNC. Anybody who was licensed was allowed to work. But when these people took over, they have taken over people’s concessions, seized their excavators and given to NPP members to work, sidelining the rest of us but everything has an end. There will certainly be a change,” Mr Mahama said.