The Appeals Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will begin sitting on Thursday, April 13 after completing the vetting of some parliamentary aspirants.

The Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Gbande explained that, the sitting will offer an opportunity for all issues concerning the parliamentary primaries to be resolved ahead of the primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

He appealed for calm among all aggrieved aspirants who were disqualified as well as petitioners and persons whose eligibility has been challenged.

The NDC has set aside only one day for appeals and the committee has to decide between Thursday or Friday for the exercise.

Some committee members include former IGP, John Kudalor, NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, National Women’s Organiser; Hannah Bisiw, former NHIS boss, Sylvester Mensah, aide to former President Mahama; Joyce Bawah Mogtari, former Deputy NDC General Secretary; Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor among others.

The Western region has seven appeals which is the highest followed by Greater Accra and Oti regions with four respectively.

Meanwhile, the NDC in a statement said there has been minor changes in some memberships.