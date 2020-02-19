The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is challenging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tell Ghanaians what it will do differently in the fight against illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey.

The party says the NDC, led by former President John Mahama, has no moral right to criticise the government in its fight against galamsey.

At a press conference addressed by the NPP’s Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa illegal mining activities were rampant under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to him, a government which superintended the destruction of water bodies and arable lands cannot incite Ghanaians against the Akufo-Addo administration which is working hard to stop galamsey.

“The NPP is challenging John Mahama to justify the galamsey explosion in his tenure,” he opined.

He said it was obvious the NDC wants to capitalise on the galamsey issue for cheap political points.

But, he said the government remains focused in ensuring it wins the fight against illegal mining.