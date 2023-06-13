Aspiring presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Odeneho Oppong, has addressed speculations that he is not financially fit to contest for such a top position.

According to him, an aspirant’s message is what influences delegates and voters and not money.

“No one has money and no one uses his own money to do politics in this country. It is your message that will push others to support you. Politics is not all about money else there are many rich men who could be presidents,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The former Jubilee House transport officer disclosed that when elected president, party communicators, and council of elders will be paid a 10% cut of government officials’ salaries.

“Some people have served NPP for years. For instance, the communications team spread the word about the accomplishments of the Akufo-Addo administration but do not receive salaries. If I’m elected as flagbearer and I become president, I’ll cut government appointees’ salary by 10% to pay the party’s communicators and council of elders,” he pledged.

Mr Oppong has joined 10 others to contest for the party’s flagbearer position prior to the 2024 general election.

NPP’s presidential primary is set to come off on November 4, 2023, after vetting prospective presidential candidates from July 3-6, 2023.

ALSO READ: