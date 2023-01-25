Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, says he will work closely with the clergy if elected as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and eventually President of Ghana.

He said this when he held a breakfast meeting with some clergymen in Accra on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Describing politics and religion as ‘two sides of the same coin’, at the meeting, Mr Kyerematen said the bond between politics and religion is interwoven, adding that they are “two varied ways of leadership.”

“Both politics and religion revolve around leadership and followership, while politicians take care of the physical wellbeing of the people, the clergy takes care of their spiritual wellbeing”, the former Trade and Industry Minister told the clergy present.

He cited his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), recently launched in his national broadcast, as one of many prospects to steer the affairs of the nation to prosperity.

“When Ghana prospers, the people of Ghana will also prosper,” the former Trade Minister and Industry said.

He promised to continually exhibit humility and leadership of service to the people, which has always been his hallmark.

Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Patricia Christabel Kyerematen and their two sons.