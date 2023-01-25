Artiste manager and musician, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has waded in the ongoing Sarkodie-Samini brouhaha on social media.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Logic advised Sarkodie to change his ways if what Samini said about him is true.

According to him, it has become the norm that many industry players who want to collaborate with him are criticising him for delay with verses.

He wrote: “If what Samini said about Obidi is the truth then Sark you for change. Complaint about your attitude towards some colleagues is overflowing now. 3NY3 menua, support is key.”

Earlier, Samini took to Twitter to disclose how Sarkodie failed to honour a feature they were working on. According to him, subsequent messages to connect to Sarkodie proved futile after the latter “blue-ticked” him many times without responding to his text messages.

Reacting to Samini’s claims on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Sarkodie apologised to Samini, adding that, “I don’t entirely believe everything he said was true, but I am sorry.”

