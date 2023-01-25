The Black Galaxies of Ghana will face Niger in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria.

The game will be hosted at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran on Saturday.

Ghana placed 2nd in Group C with three points behind Madagascar who topped the group with six points.

Niger won Group E with 4 points, after a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their final group match on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

READ ALSO

The Nigeriens drew goalless with Congo in their opening group match.

Saturday’s encounter will be the second meeting between these two sides following their first meeting in the 2011 edition, where Niger beat Ghana in the group stage en route to a quarterfinal exit.

The Black Galaxies will also be hoping to advance to the semifinal of the competition for the third time in four appearances at the CHAN tournament having done so previously in 2009 and 2014, where they finished as silver-medalists.