Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has officially announced his intention to contest the NPP’s flagbearership race.

According to him, he will pick the form when nominations are opened by the party.

“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose,” he said.

The 67-year-old made his intentions known in a national broadcast on Tuesday evening.

Delivering his address, the man popularly called ‘Alan Cash’ expressed his appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve the people of Ghana.

“I wish to express formally, my profound gratitude to His Excellency the President for the opportunity given me to serve the good people of Ghana in his administration over the last six years,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen also revealed that if he is voted as President in the 2024 elections, he will become a transformational leader.

“Fellow countrymen and women, if by the will of God and through your goodwill, I am voted first, as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last sixty-five (65) years”.

On December 6, the government official tendered in his resignation which many rumoured was to help him focus on the flagbearership race.

Mr Kyerematen made an attempt at the leadership of the NPP in 2007, capturing 32.3% of the votes cast.

He was first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of votes cast.

Mr Kyerematen made other attempts at the party’s leadership in 2010 and 2014 but placed second to Akufo-Addo, who won the primaries.

In 2012, Ghana nominated Mr Kyerematen for the post of WTO director-general to succeed out-going Director-General Pascal Lamy, and his candidature received the backing of the African Union.

He was later appointed the Minister of Trade and Industry when President Akufo-Addo took office.