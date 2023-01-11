Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has described as false some comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This was after Mr Mahama on his Facebook page asked President Akufo-Addo to end his penchant for clearing his appointees and close associates alleged to be involved in illegal activities.

He said the behaviour of the President is untoward and thus advised him to desist from same.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has assumed a dishonourable badge as “the clearing agent.”

This comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo saying Akonta Mining is currently not involved in any form of illegal mining.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, she maintained that the former President’s assertion is false.

“The reason I’m saying it is false is that the truth is brief, so a video that is less than a minute, he [Mr Mahama] will bring thesis as a reply. I understand him that for every statement, there is the potential to gain some political points,” she said.

The Deputy Information Minister stated that Mr Mahama’s statement is missing a critical point.

According to her, the response from Mr Mahama “should have stated that Akufo-Addo, ‘you are a clearing agent because go to community A, B, C Akonta mining is engaged in illegal mining activities as you speak’.”

She further stated that “if the former President does not have contrary information which points to the fact that as at the time the President was speaking there was an ongoing illegal activity – the former President is wrong for that and I say that the statement is vague and irrelevant.”

“President Akufo-Addo’s statement does not in any way contradict all the facts by the Ministry of Lands and Resources and the Forestry Commission,” she added.