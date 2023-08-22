Medeama SC have confirmed that nine players have joined Maltese Premier League side Sirens FC.

The players have signed professional contracts with the side to begin their European adventures, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar will join the Maltese side this week after completing formalities.

Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players leaving the club for Europe.

Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng and Joshua Agyemang have signed a one-year loan deal while the remaining six players have put pen to paper on a permanent contract.

The players are expected to begin their journeys in Europe in a historic move by the club.

They will arrive in Malta on Tuesday to kick-start a new path in their careers.

Joshua Agyemang will depart the club after the return leg of the CAF Champions League match against Remo Stars FC in Nigeria on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Both Medeama and Sirens have agreed an undisclosed terms of contracts for the 9 players.

Donsu, Prosper Boakye, Joshua Agyemang, Moro Muktar, Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar played an influential role in our 2022-23 Ghana Premier League triumph this season.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC recorded a narrow win against Remos Stars in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions will travel to Nigeria with the slim win for the second leg on Sunday, August 27 at the Remo Stars Stadium. A win or draw will see the Yellow and Mauve through to the next round.

