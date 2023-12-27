Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club, has announced the appointment of Nebojsa Kapor as their new head coach.

Kapor has signed a one-year deal with the Yellow and Mauve subject to renewal for two years.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina trainer takes over from Evans Adotey, who has reverted to the technical director role at the club.

Adotey took over as head coach a few games into the team’s title-winning season in the 2022/23 season. He also guided them to securing CAF Champions League group stage spot.

The Yellow and Mauves in a statement on Wednesday said, “Medeama is pleased to announce the appointment of Nebojsa Kapor as our new Head Coach.

“Kapor, 37, has signed a one-year deal with a two-year option for renewal.

“The Bosnia and Herzegovina young tactician takes over from evergreen Evans Augustine Adotey, who is returning to his role as a technical director.

“The Bosnian is not new on the Ghanaian domestic front having worked with Tema Youth and Bechem United. The club believes his ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development made him the ideal candidate for the job” the club said.

Nebojsa Kapor, who is a former Bechem United head coach will be in the dugout when Medeama face Karela United on Saturday, December 30 in the matchday 17 games.