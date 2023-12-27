Noni Madueke scored an 89th-minute winner from the penalty spot to help Chelsea overcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The hosts deservedly went in front in the 13th minute after good work from Malo Gusto ended with the full-back squaring the ball to Mykhailo Mudryk to net from close range.

But Palace levelled on the stroke of half-time when Michael Olise brought down Jordan Ayew’s cross and smashed an effort into the bottom corner.

Chelsea created numerous chances throughout, and it looked as if Mauricio Pochettino’s men would pay for their wasteful finishing for a second consecutive match.

Nicolas Jackson thought he had scored in the 77th minute when he poked in Thiago Silva’s deep cross but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled the forward was just offside.

But Chelsea got the break they needed in a tense finale when the VAR spotted Eberechi Eze had fouled Madueke just inside the area and the substitute expertly sent Palace keeper Dean Henderson the wrong way from the spot.