Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC secured a narrow win against Remo Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary game.

The Yellow and Mauve hosted the Nigerian side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Evans Adotey, who is the head coach of the side, fielded a strong starting XI.

Medeama SC started the game on a good note and finally had the breakthrough in the 21st minute.

Jonathan Sowah who was a livewire for the side last season scored the only goal as the Tarkwa-based side secured the win.

From recess, the home team returned on a higher note as they kept on probing further in search of more goals with the aim of securing a huge win.

However, Sikiru Alimi came so close to securing the leveller for the Sky Blue Stars but his effort missed the post by inches. That was close!

The visitors looked really vulnerable as they had to succumb to a series of pressure but still stood on their toes to prevent and block all shots directed at their goal.

Despite attacking with so much intent and purpose, Medeama couldn’t score in the second phase of the game as it ended 1-0 after full-time.

They will travel to Nigeria for the return encounter on August 27, 2023, at the Remo Stars Stadium.