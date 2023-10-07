The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold its parliamentary primaries in five outstanding constituencies on October 28 and 31, 2023.

The constituencies are Gomoa Central, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, and Akontombra.

This was contained in a statement signed by NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie.

The statement announced that, nomination would be opened from Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October 2023; submission of forms would be from Tuesday 10th to Wednesday 11th October 2023; Vetting would be on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while appeal would be on October 16, 2023.

Regional Chairmen have therefore been entreated to put in place the necessary mechanisms for the smooth holding of the primaries and revert to us where there are challenges.

Meanwhile, the primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.

