The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has said the party has not made up its mind to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

However, he said they will be willing to return when the Electoral Commission (EC) decides to consult and take suggestions from political parties at IPAC meetings.

“NDC believes in IPAC more than anybody else because we believe in consensus-building, but the EC boss, Jean Mensa has become the most dangerous officer and the tool for carrying out chaos in the country. When she decides to reason with us and consult us, we may consider going,” he said on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Mr Gbande added that, the NDC has been vindicated by the decision of the EC to conduct the limited voter registration exercise at its district offices despite concerns raised by some political parties.

The NDC withdrew its participation from IPAC after the 2020 general elections, accusing the leadership of EC of alleged bias.

Last week, the former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan, urged NDC to rescind its boycott.

Addressing the 3rd Annual Conference of the NDC Lawyers Association in Akosombo in the Eastern Region, Dr Afari Gyan emphasised that, IPAC offers enormous opportunities to the various political parties.

But Mr Gbande insists the NDC will only return to IPAC when things are done right.

