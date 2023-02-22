Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has said they are not ready to gamble with the 2024 general election.

In his view, a party seeking to win power does not have the time to experiment on a new candidate for the elections.

Based on this background, he stated unequivocally that the best bet for NDC is former President John Mahama.

Mr Moore was part of some NDC Chairmen who picked nomination forms for former President Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

They claim the popularity and experience of Mr Mahama is the motivation for the massive support.

But some contenders, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu are also lacing their boots to pick the nomination forms on Thursday, February 23, 2023 to give the former President a run for his money.

This notwithstanding, Mr Moore on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said they are convinced Mr Mahama is the man to win power for NDC.

He said the former President has the full backing of all Regional Chairmen of the NDC becuase he [Mahama] stands tall among all the candidates.

He was quick to add that, they will create a level playing field for all contenders ahead of the presidential primaries.

Mr Moore, however, wished the other contender would throw their weight behind Mr Mahama for a resounding victory in 2024.