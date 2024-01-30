The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the removal of Isaac Darko, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom for publicly declaring support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the party’s parliamentary primary in the Nandom Constituency.

Isaac Darko is said to have revealed his party allegiance over the weekend while overseeing the NPP primary in the Nandom Constituency, sparking concerns about his neutrality in the electoral proceedings.

In an interview with Citi TV, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Osman Ayariga conveyed the party’s discontent and declared their intent to tackle the perceived partiality within the Electoral Commission.

“For the Electoral Director to say, he is a member of the NPP and we all know that they are expected to be independent and neutral. We state our position clearly that Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko must go and he must not continue to be in that office as the Municipal Electoral Director Officer for Nandom.

Mr. Ayariga emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing official channels to rectify the situation.

“We shall petition through the electoral commission to take out especially Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko as the Municipal Director of the electoral commission, and not only would we rest at Mr. Akoto Darko but we will make sure we fish out all other NPP apparatchik and sycophants within the electoral commission organogram,” he said.