The Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, is embarking on a strategic tour across the Volta Region, starting from Ho on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024.

This tour aims to engage with stakeholders, present his policies, and rally support for his aspirations to lead the nation as president.

As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, NKB and the New Force Movement have been gathering momentum, particularly among the youth and those seeking an alternative to traditional political structures.

According to his team, this tour is a crucial step in solidifying their presence and garnering support from various regions.

According to his team, NKB’s campaign emphasizes the need for transformative change and development within the country.

He believes that his leadership, rooted in the principles of service and innovation, can bring about the necessary reforms to propel Ghana forward.

“I am committed to being the voice of the people, the bridge between communities, and the catalyst for progress,” NKB stated ahead of his Volta Region tour.

He is also expected to speak on entrepreneurship, technical training, and support for start-up businesses as well as industrialization.

During his visit to Ho and other towns within the region, Nana Bediako plans to meet with local leaders, community representatives, and residents from various backgrounds.

This engagement, according to his team, will provide an opportunity for him to listen to their concerns, share his vision for the future, and discuss the policies that the New Force Movement aims to implement.

One of the central themes of the campaign is the mandate to bring about tangible change, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation. He asserts that these pillars are essential for the holistic development of the nation and the well-being of its citizens.

The tour is expected to generate significant interest and excitement among supporters of New Force in the Volta Region. Many are eager to hear directly from NKB, known for his charismatic presence and unwavering dedication to the cause of progress.

As Ghana approaches its next presidential election, scheduled for December this year, the political landscape is becoming increasingly dynamic. NKB and New Force, according to his team are positioning themselves as a viable option for those seeking a fresh perspective and a leader committed to the betterment of the nation.

The Volta Region tour marks the beginning of a series of engagements and outreach efforts by NKB and his team as they work towards building a formidable campaign across the country.

The journey through Ho and beyond is not only about garnering support but also about fostering a sense of unity and purpose among Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s message is clear: it is time for a new era of leadership, one that is bold, visionary, and dedicated to serving the people.

As the tour kicks off in Ho on Wednesday, all eyes are on the New Force leader, eager to see how his message resonates with the people of the Volta Region and beyond.

The New Force Movement tour has already taken the team to Tamale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo, Goaso, Techiman, Sefwi Wiawso, Sunyani, Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast.

