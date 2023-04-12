The semifinal games of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup games will be staged at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese in Kumasi.

The quarterfinal games were played over the weekend at the venues with four teams confirming their place in the last four of the competition.

Dreams FC edged Legon Cities by a lone goal at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu. Nsoatreman FC travelled to the Northern region to stun Real Tamale United by a lone goal.

King Faisal defeated all odds to beat in-form Aduana Stars 3-1 on penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of action.

At the St. Martin’s Park in Daboase, Skyy FC defeated fellow Division One League, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs to confirm their place in the last four.

The last four teams that have confirmed their place in the semifinals are Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, Skyy FC and King Faisal.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will take on Skyy FC while King Faisal will tackle fellow Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC.

The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup semifinals are scheduled for May 13 and 14, 2023 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.