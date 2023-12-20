Members of Ghana’s Parliament have made a compelling case for the Electoral Commission (EC) to be adequately resourced.

During a debate ahead of the budgetary allocation for the EC on Wednesday, the MPs called on the Finance Ministry not to just make allocations but to actually release the funds.

Members from both the Minority and Majority caucus called on the Finance Ministry to be diligent in releasing funds for 2024, stating it is a critical political calendar for the nation and the EC.

Buttressing their point, some MPs were of the view that, the haphazard nature and low turn-out of the district Assembly elections was as a result of poor funds.

MP for Buem constituency, Kofi Adams, urged the EC to conduct a proper voters registration exercise and not resort to a continuous registration.

Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim also called on the EC to tap knowledge from people with expertise in the conduct of elections irrespective of their political affiliations.

Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh, admonished the MPs particularly on the Minority “not to demonise the EC since it has embarked on some reforms that have helped in the general performance of the country’s electoral processes.”

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved GH₵786.9 million to aid the operations of the EC.

