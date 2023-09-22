The memory of late Nigerian artist, MohBad, was celebrated in a grand and global fashion as his name lit up the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City.

The billboard, for the first time ever, displayed his photo, accompanied by a poignant message, “You will be forever be remembered MohBad. Legends are never forgotten.”

This heartfelt tribute took place in the heart of Times Square, a location renowned for capturing the world’s attention with its dazzling lights and iconic billboards.

Mohbad on Times Square Billboard in New York. IMOLE💡❤️

MohBad’s recognition on such a prestigious platform serves as a testament to his impact on the music industry and the lives he touched through his artistry, both alive and dead.

The tribute in Times Square comes as part of a series of events dedicated to celebrate the late artist.

In Nigeria, a candlelight procession was held in his honor, bringing together fans, friends, and fellow artists to pay their respects and celebrate his life. Additionally, a tribute concert was organized on September 21.

On the same day as the Times Square tribute, his body was exhumed in a quest for answers surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.

The Police said autopsy has been completed and they are awaiting reports before making an official declaration.

