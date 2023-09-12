Famous Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba known professionally as MohBad has passed on.

The rap maestro reportedly passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The news of his death was shared by entertainment journalist, Ovie on X, formelrly twitter, adding that she has received confirmation from MohBad’s family.

However, as at the time of this report, it’s unclear the cause of his death.

Mohbad, before his demise was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian records” and left the label in 2022.

He is best known for his ht singles, Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards in 2022.

His last social media presence was on Sunday when he graced a brand’s activation.

Prior to his demise, he made public his mental health struggles and failed attempts to end his life.

Celebrities including Olamide who have been hit hard by the news have taken to social media to express their condolences.