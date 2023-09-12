The Chairman of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee investigating the leaked tape plotting to remove the IGP, Samuel Atta Akyea has indicated that the committee will go deep into the witness statements.

He was addressing the media after the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare appeared before the Committee denying all allegations leveled against him.

Mr. Atta Akyea has therefore invited the IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare and the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah to appear before the committee.

Dr Dampare has said he has no relationship with former NPP Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu and former President, John Mahama.

The IGP also denied withholding the promotions of junior police officers.