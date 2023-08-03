The Minority Caucus in Parliament has raised concerns about a questionable payment of GHS 187 million to a private company called West-blue and is cautioning the government about the matter.

According to the Minority, fovernment officials and their associates have been using threats to coerce public agencies into making payments to West-blue, despite the company having no contract with the government.

During a news conference, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, the Minority alleged that these individuals close to the government are exploiting their positions to deplete public funds unlawfully.

Mr Ablakwa warned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other state agencies to refrain from making any payments related to this matter.

The Minority has pointed out that the payment in question is illegal, and they have invited the President to intervene and prevent any funds from being misused against the state’s interests.

They also emphasized that any future National Democratic Congress government would hold accountable those involved in such transactions.

Formally reporting the issue to Parliament, the Minority has requested an investigation into the matter and is calling for action to be taken against the government’s appointees and associates involved.

