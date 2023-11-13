In response to the catastrophic Akosombo Dam-induced floods that have severely affected his constituency, North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has provided additional relief.

The MP has paid full fees for tertiary students of 50 most affected families in the area.

The comprehensive support package, totaling GH₵110,524.83, also includes transportation to facilitate the students return to school.

The 50 beneficiaries were carefully chosen from the 21 displaced camps, covering all traditional areas.

They include students from various Colleges of Education, Nursing Training Institutions, and Technical Universities.

Mr Ablakwa’s initiative is to ensure that these students continue their education without disruption, despite the significant economic challenges posed by the floods.

This move reflects his commitment to supporting the affected community and ensuring that the youth can pursue their academic endeavours.

In a post he made on social media, the MP expressed his dedication to standing together with the community during these difficult times.

