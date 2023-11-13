The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released Black Stars itinerary for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The four-time African champions will begin their qualifying games this week for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

According to the itinerary released by the GFA, the players invited for the games are expected to arrive in camp today, in Accra, November 13, 2023.

The squad will hold training behind closed doors at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The team will move to Kumasi on Wednesday and will hold their training in the evening behind closed doors.

On Thursday, the team will hold their pre-match conference ahead of the game on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

After the game, the team on Saturday will leave for Comoros for their second Group I game slated to be staged at the Stade de Moroni.

On Sunday, the team will hold their first training before their mandatory pre-match conference on Monday before the game on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will hope to make a strong start by winning both games.

Below is the Black Stars itinerary:

