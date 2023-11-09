Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed disappointment in government’s slow response to the Akosombo dam spillage.

He has described the situation as an injustice towards the victims.

This comes on the back of a clash in Parliament on Wednesday between himself and some MPs from the Majority caucus over relief items donated to the people.

The MP for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku accused Mr Ablakwa of receiving donations from the government via the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

But the latter vehemently opposed, arguing nothing had been given to him personally.

To buttress his point, the Mr. Ablakwa took to his official Twitter page to share pictures, highlighting the plight of his constituents.

He went on to question why government has not announced a resettlement policy yet.

This is how thousands of our fellow Ghanaians who had their own homes a few weeks ago woke up at 5am today.



Why should our compatriots and my beloved constituents continue to live in congested classrooms and under extremely inhumane conditions in displaced camps 5 weeks after… pic.twitter.com/pDmxgKWdhs — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 9, 2023

The Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, commenced the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam due to consistent rain.

Over 26,000 individuals in parts of the Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions have been displaced by floods as a result of the spillage.

Meanwhile there has been calls for an adequate compensation and settlement for the victims.

Addressing journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Akufo-Addo will deal with the aftermath of the floods.