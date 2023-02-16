A man, believed to be in his 30s, is unconscious after unknown assailants inflicted cutlass wounds on him at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was discovered in a bizarre state on Wednesday morning.

He was found unconscious on the Awutu Bereku to Awutu Ahentia road.

It’s unclear whether the victim is a thief or was robbed.

In an interview with Adom News, some eyewitnesses said, they found him not breathing in a pool of blood.

The incident, according to them, has left them in fear

The victim has been conveyed to the hospital for treatment.