Four people are seriously injured after a private car ran into a food joint at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident happened in front of the Awutu Bereku Durbar grounds on Wednesday.

Three of the injured persons were customers who were buying food with the fourth victim being a sales girl.

In an interview with Adom News, Samuel Quaye, a witness narrated the driver was from the Awutu Bereku Traditional Council road towards the Kasoa-Cape Cape Coast Highway.

He said they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol as he first drove into a nearby gutter and managed to remove the car with the help of some bystanders.

Unfortunately, the driver pressed the accelerator, hit a meat seller by the roadside before crashing into the food joint.

He said the injured persons were sent to the Awutu Bereku Health Center while the driver was arrested by the Awutu Bereku Police for investigations.

