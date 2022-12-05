The Awutu Bereku District Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers and a spiritualist in connection with an attack on a 35-year-old woman at Edahadaha in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The suspects have been identified as Bismark Oduro, 28, Sampson Tawiah, 29, and Joseph Antobone who according to the Police offers spiritual assistance to the duo.

A witness, Richard Bonney, told Adom News Bismark and Sampson were first arrested and Joseph was subsequently arrested when he came to the Police station to bail them.

The Police, he indicated, have commenced an extensive swoop to apprehend other accomplices.

The armed men, according to residents, had been terrorising them for the past four days, causing fear and panic in the community.

A female victim is said to have sustained gunshot injuries to her waist after armed men shot sporadically through the windows of every house after residents failed to open their doors.

She was rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital for medical attention.