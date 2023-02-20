The Majority in Parliament has described as empty, a directive from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Minority to reject new ministerial appointees.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has questioned if the NDC MPs will sit in parliament and take orders from its party.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also queried if the Minority Leader and his team are incompetent to make decisions until the party instructs them on what to do in Parliament.

Addressing a press briefing, the Effutu MP stated the development was shocking given the fact that the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey and Chairman, Asiedu Nketia are both MPs and know the rules of the House.

He said they are hitting below the belt.

In a press release dated February 19, the party explained that this is to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.

Meanwhile, the Minority has said they will adhere to the NDC’s directive by way of protecting the suffering Ghanaians.

They have, therefore, vowed they will participate in the vetting process but will not subscribe to a consensus vote.