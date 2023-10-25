Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has dismissed claims by the Minority about the government’s intention to collapse the National Investment Bank (NIB).

According to him, the allegations are baseless, and it is affecting the reputation of the bank.

The Minority, at a press conference on September 28 expressed its opposition to the government’s plans to either collapse NIB or merge it with the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Minority spokesperson on Finance, Isaac Adongo, alleged that, this plan is merely a smokescreen to sell off the two banks after their merger to government cronies as part of state capture efforts.

The Minority therefore asked the government to pay the debt owed to the bank and further proscribe measures that would make it viable.

But reacting to these claims, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said at a press conference on Wednesday said this is a lie being put out.

“I’ve not heard anywhere that there’s going to be any sell-off. If there’s going to be any sell-off, I’m not aware of that” he added.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh has challenged the Minority to provide evidence if they believe there were sinister intentions behind the alleged merger.

“My concern is that if we are not careful, we will run down the bank. No financial institution is run with propaganda; it will not succeed. They should be a bit more patriotic,” he stated.

The lawmaker further admonished his colleagues to seek clarification from NIB if they had concerns.

ALSO READ: