The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to commence the vetting of Ministers and Deputy Ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from Monday, February 20, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, announced that President Nana Akufo-Addo had nominated the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Mr Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others subject to the vetting and approval of Parliament.

ALSO READ:

I regret being a Deputy Minister; I’ll never in my life accept it again…

Asabee reacts to his appointment as Chieftaincy Minister-Designate

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has, thus, slated next week Monday and Tuesday to consider and approve the nominations of the President.